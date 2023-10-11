Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction BAC - September 6, 2018
Seller BAC
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

