Thaler 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

