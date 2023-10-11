Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
