Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Service
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
645 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction GINZA - August 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
