Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (10)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
