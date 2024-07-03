Thaler 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (14) XF (19) VF (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

