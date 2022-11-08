Thaler 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

