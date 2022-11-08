Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
738 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search