Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
738 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Naumann - November 3, 2019
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Spink - April 27, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Gärtner - February 10, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1831 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

