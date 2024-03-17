Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2686 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction HIRSCH - May 11, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

