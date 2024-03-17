Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2686 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
