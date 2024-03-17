Thaler 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2686 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

