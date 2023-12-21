Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.

Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction HIRSCH - September 29, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1829 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

