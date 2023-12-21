Thaler 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (10) No grade (1)