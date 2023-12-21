Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
