Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

