Thaler 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

