Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
