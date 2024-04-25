Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1827 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6224 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Rauch (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
