Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1827 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6224 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1827 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1827 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search