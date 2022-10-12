Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1826 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3836 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

