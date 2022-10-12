Thaler 1826 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3836 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (24) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (2)

