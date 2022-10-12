Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1826 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3836 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (13)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
