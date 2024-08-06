Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1827. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Kreuzer 1827 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1827 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 1,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,0449 oz) 1,3961 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1827 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4611 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
2979 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
3414 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1827 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search