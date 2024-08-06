Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1827. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 1,49 g
- Pure gold (0,0449 oz) 1,3961 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1827 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4611 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
