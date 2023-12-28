Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64454 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 252. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.
