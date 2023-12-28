Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64454 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 252. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1847 at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

