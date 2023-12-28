Kreuzer 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64454 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 252. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)