Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place April 14, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Zöttl (3)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1846 at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1846 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1846 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

