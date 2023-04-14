Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place April 14, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Zöttl (3)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search