Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1616 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place September 27, 2019.
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
