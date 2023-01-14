Kreuzer 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1616 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place September 27, 2019.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1)