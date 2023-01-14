Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1616 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place September 27, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1845 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1845 at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1845 at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1845 at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1845 at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1845 at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1845 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer
