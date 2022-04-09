Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
