Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1844 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1844 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1844 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1844 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

