Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place July 24, 2013.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1842 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Bavaria Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1842 at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

