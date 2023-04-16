Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place July 24, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search