Kreuzer 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place July 24, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)