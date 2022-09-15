Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1781 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1841 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1841 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Bavaria Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Bavaria Kreuzer 1841 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1841 at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1841 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1841 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search