Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1781 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search