Kreuzer 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1781 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (1) No grade (1)