Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1840 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1840 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1840 at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1840 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 CHF
Bavaria Kreuzer 1840 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

