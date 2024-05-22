Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 CHF
