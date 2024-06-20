Kreuzer 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2779 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

