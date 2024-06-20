Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2779 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (5)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search