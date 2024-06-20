Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2779 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Karamitsos - April 6, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1839 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search