Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1836 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1772 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1836 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1836 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1836 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

