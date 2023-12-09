Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1836 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1836
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1772 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
