Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

