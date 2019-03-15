Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Bavaria Kreuzer 1833 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

