Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
