Kreuzer 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
