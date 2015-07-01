Kreuzer 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

