Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1832 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1832 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1832 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1832 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1832 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1832 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search