Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4060 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

