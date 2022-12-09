Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4060 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
