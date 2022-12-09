Kreuzer 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4060 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) XF (1)