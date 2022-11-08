Kreuzer 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 25, 2020.

