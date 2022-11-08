Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 189 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
