Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 8, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 189 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1828 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search