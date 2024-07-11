Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1827 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1497 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 15, 2019
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

