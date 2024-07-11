Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1827 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1497 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search