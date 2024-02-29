Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
