Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

