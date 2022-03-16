Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
