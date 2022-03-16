Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1847 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1847 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1847 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 4, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1847 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1847 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1847 at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

