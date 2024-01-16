Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search