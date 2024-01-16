Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Numismática Leilões - April 19, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

