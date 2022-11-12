Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1845 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1845 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1845 at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1845 at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1845 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1845 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

