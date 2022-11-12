Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
