Gulden 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1) VF (4)