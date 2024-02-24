Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
