Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Zöttl - May 19, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1844 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

