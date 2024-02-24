Gulden 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (13) XF (30) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (6) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (1)

Zöttl (5)