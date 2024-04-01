Gulden 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

