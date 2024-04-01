Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
