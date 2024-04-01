Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (3)
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Nomisma Aste - November 13, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Auctiones - March 15, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 15, 2018
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1843 at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

