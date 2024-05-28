Gulden 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1517 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (21) XF (30) VF (14) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS60 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2) ANA (1)

