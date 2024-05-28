Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1517 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1842 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

