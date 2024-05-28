Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1517 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (9)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search