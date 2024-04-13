Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2183 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Rauch - December 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

