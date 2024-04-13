Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2183 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
