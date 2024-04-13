Gulden 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2183 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.

