Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place July 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 8, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1840 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1840 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
