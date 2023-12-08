Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place July 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
