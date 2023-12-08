Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1837 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2456 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Goldberg - September 2, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 2, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1837 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
