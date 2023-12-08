Gulden 1837 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2456 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (9) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)