Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1837 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1837
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2456 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 2, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
