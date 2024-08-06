Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1830. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1830 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1830 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 5,13 g
  • Pure gold (0,1545 oz) 4,8068 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1830 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5631 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
5900 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

