Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

