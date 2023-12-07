6 Kreuzer 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

