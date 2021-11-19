Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
