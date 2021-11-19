Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

