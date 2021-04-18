Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place January 22, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 165 USD
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Heritage - November 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

