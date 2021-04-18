Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place January 22, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 165 USD
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
