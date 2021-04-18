6 Kreuzer 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place January 22, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2)