Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1367 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
