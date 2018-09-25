Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1367 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1844 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search