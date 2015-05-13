Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1365 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
