Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1783 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

