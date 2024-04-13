Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1783 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
