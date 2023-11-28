Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1782 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

