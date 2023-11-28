Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1782 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
