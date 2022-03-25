Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

