6 Kreuzer 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (2)