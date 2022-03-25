Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search