6 Kreuzer 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place November 29, 2018.

