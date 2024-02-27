Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place November 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
