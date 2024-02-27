Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place November 29, 2018.

Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

