6 Kreuzer 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 315. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) AU (3)