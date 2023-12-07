Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 315. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 315 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Schulman - January 28, 2017
Seller Schulman
Date January 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

