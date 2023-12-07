Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 315. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 315 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
