Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1759 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

