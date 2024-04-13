Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10245 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 4, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1830 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search