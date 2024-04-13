Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10245 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
