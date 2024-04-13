6 Kreuzer 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10245 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) VF (1)