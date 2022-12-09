6 Kreuzer 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place March 26, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)