Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place March 26, 2015.

Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

