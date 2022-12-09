Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place March 26, 2015.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
