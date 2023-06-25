Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (5)
- iBelgica (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
