6 Kreuzer 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (8) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (2)