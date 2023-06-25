Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction iBelgica - June 8, 2022
Seller iBelgica
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Naumann - September 21, 2014
Seller Naumann
Date September 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 20, 2014
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

