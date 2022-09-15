Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1827 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Inasta - September 12, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction VL Nummus - October 30, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction VL Nummus - February 14, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

